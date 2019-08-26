Find Your Place On Campus

Organizations recognized by the Office of Student Activities (may be contacted via myInvolvement):

Accounting Association: To foster an interest and understanding of the accounting field and profession; to unite students who have similar interests and ideals. Our goal is to prepare our members for the transition from the academic world to the business world.

Active Minds: Active Minds at Armstrong is a recognized chapter within the national Active Minds organization that is comprised of more than 400 college chapters; all working towards one goal – to change the conversation about mental health. Founded to combat the stigma and lack of understanding surrounding mental health, the mission of Active Minds is to promote mental health awareness, education, and advocacy.

Armstrong Campus Catholic Ministry: Faith-based, Catholic group open to all students seeking a relationship with Christ. Students are invited to learn more about their faith through: Bible study, theology talks, Mass & Adoration and social gatherings.

Armstrong Gamers Guild: We seek to learn through our favorite games either through practice or by watching videos on specific topics.

Art Club: The mission of the Art Club is to promote art at the Armstrong Campus at Georgia Southern University and in the surrounding community. The purpose of the Art Club is for members to work together, to support fellow art students, to foster art appreciation,to build skills, to facilitate student and faculty relationships, and to create a stronger art community in the Savannah area.

Association of Nursing Students: AANS is a chapter of the National Student Nurses Association that is dedicated to promoting the professional development of nursing students. Professional development is fostered through monthly Lunch and Learn events, featuring presentations of health related subjects. Opportunities also include community service activities that are fostered through volunteerism.

Baptist Collegiate Ministry: BCM is not a church, but is a cooperative ministry of local churches and the State Baptist convention of churches. Through the funds and volunteer efforts provided by these ministry sponsors, the BCM is able to reach a wide audience of students with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Visit our website for more information: www.bcmofarmstrong.org

Chi Alpha: Our mission is to reconcile students to Christ, equipping them through spirit-filled communities of prayer, worship, fellowship, discipleship, and mission. We desire to create a community of students who follow Jesus and walk as His disciples. We want to love God and love people. That is our goal.

Collegiate 100: The mission of the Collegiate 100 shall be to support the sponsoring chapter’s initiative of nurturing and enhancing the growth, development and opportunities for African-American youth. All activities of the Collegiate 100 are coordinated in compliance with the planned objectives of the sponsoring chapter as they relate to existing relationships with local schools and other entities that provide services to youth. The Collegiate 100 has an important role to play on the college campus, and the effective playing of that role requires that the chapter be responsible, productive, and cooperative segment of 100 Black Men of America and the total college community.

Get Psych’d: Get Psych’d enhances campus life by providing safe, inclusive, and diverse psychology-related service, social, and professional development events for the student body, creating a TRUE BLUE experience. Get Psych’d impacts the personal development of our members by providing community service opportunities for continued growth. Using this knowledge, we empower our members to become better leaders with valuable, hands-on experience.

Golden Dream Dancers: We are a student recreation club that hosts events on promoting confidence and physical activity. We also perform at recreation sporting events and other events upon request.

Health and Physical Education Club: The mission of HPEC Armstrong is to generate excitement in the field of study, provide service to the community and promote the benefits of physical activity in general.

Health Science Student Association: The Armstrong Campus Health Sciences Student Association promotes interest in the Health Sciences, fosters awareness of the Health Sciences in the greater general community and provides a collegiate forum for the exchange of information, ideas, opportunities, and concerns among Health Sciences students, faculty, and practitioners.

Honors Program: This is the student organization for the University Honors Program at the Armstrong Campus. We organize social and community service events for Honors Program members and serve as an information intermediary between the Honors Program and its members.

International Student Organization: We embrace unity in diversity among our international and local students. We provide an environment that promotes global awareness through a variety of cultural experiences. Our main focus is to bring about cultural exchange so that we can learn to appreciate aspects of one another’s background. ISO serves as an educational source of the world beyond the United States. ALL students are welcome to join.

Japanese Pop-Culture Appreciation Club: The purpose of JPAC shall be to promote knowledge and appreciation of all forms of Japanese culture, including (but not limited to) anime, manga, music, food, film, fashion, religion, politics and video games.

Moot Court Association: The Moot Court Association offers its members intense simulation of appellate court proceedings. It involves teams of student-contestants, clients burdened by a legal problem, briefs and oratory detailing the dimensions of the legal problem before an appellate court and the judging of performances by panels of students, attorneys, law faculty or, on occasion, members of the judicial branch of government.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People: An organization on Armstrong Campus geared toward bridging the campus and the community through social and political events. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Omicron Delta Kappa Armstrong Campus Circle: National leadership honor organization.

Phi Eta Sigma: Student organization for the members of the Armstrong Campus chapter of the honor society Phi Eta Sigma.

Political Engagement Organization: This is a club for those who want to discuss and learn more about politics and current events in a friendly environment. We will be hosting events such as movie screenings, guest speakers, workshops, debates and all sorts of fun and engaging things to get people involved. All majors are welcome.

Pre-Medical Association: The overall goals of the Pre-Medical Association are to provide pre-medical students guidance, exposure and opportunities to gain success in admissions to doctoral programs related to allopathic and osteopathic medicine on the Armstrong Campus. The meetings in the fall semesters are typically steered toward promoting competitive applications, such as hosting medical school admissions representatives and volunteering opportunities. Whereas in the spring semesters, the Pre-Medical Association brings in guest speakers, ranging from medical students to attending physicians, to expose students to the field and provide shadowing opportunities.

Public Health Student Association: PHSA is open to all students interested in promoting public health.

Rho Tau: The purpose of Rho Tau is to lead and advise prospective physical therapy students in the Armstrong community by rendering opportunities to gain experience and learn from professionals in the field of physical therapy.

Student Media: The George-Anne Inkwell Edition is the official student newspaper of the Armstrong Campus. For more information and to get involved, visit the Georgia Southern website and search for “student media.”

Armstrong TRiO Student Support Services: A program for current or incoming Armstrong students who need academic assistance and other services to be successful at the university. Funded by a Department of Education federal grant to the university, the project provides advising, instruction, tutoring, mentoring and informational workshops for eligible participants.

University Programming Board: A university-sponsored student organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong campus by providing quality, affordable entertainment and special events for the entire GSU community. University Programming Board provides a wide variety of diverse, inclusive, and community-building programs. The University Programming Board produces programs including free movies, Homecoming events and Beach Bash.

Wesley Foundation: This organization is an extension of the United Methodist Church. It serves to teach students how to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ through worship, discipleship and fun.

Opportunities from the Office of Multicultural Affairs. For more information about these organizations, contact McKenzie Peterman, Memorial College Center, Room 211, mpeterman@georgiasouthern.edu

SAAS is a sisterhood of women who aim to cultivate classroom and personal success. These women host skill-building seminars, host events to promote social awareness, and promote education with ties to faculty and staff members and mentors.

MOVE is an African American male initiative that promotes academic success and social responsibility. We seek to prepare our gentlemen not just for their collegiate experience but for what they will encounter beyond. We host programming to build academic, social, and professional skills.

HOLA provides our Hispanic/Latinx students support services, leadership opportunities, and cultural awareness programming. HOLA students raise money throughout the year in order to provide scholarship opportunities.

MANA is the first college chapter of the national organization for Latinas of the same name. The national organization was established in 1974. The Armstrong chapter was founded in 2017. The organization focuses on leadership, community, and advocacy. MANA hosts monthly meetings and hosts events throughout the year.

Opportunities from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

For more information, contact Laura Donato, ldonato@georgiasouthern.edu, 912-344-2537, Memorial College Center room 207B

College Panhellenic Chapters (Recruitment week Aug 26-30)

Alpha Sigma Tau

Phi Mu Alpha

Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Interfraternity Council Chapters (Recruitment week Sept 3-10)

Kappa Sigma

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Pi Kappa Alpha

Multicultural Greek Council Chapters

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Lambda Theta Phi Latina Fraternity Inc.

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Opportunities from Campus Recreation and Intramurals:

Intramurals. Start or join a team. Register at imleagues.com/armstrong

Club sports. Do you like hanging out with people with similar interests? Do you like playing competitive sports? Check out all the teams at bit.ly/armstrongclubsports. Sports include:

Men’s Rugby

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Running

Women’s Soccer

Men’s Soccer

Baseball

Dance Team

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball (currently inactive)

Tennis

Ultimate Frisbee

Archery

Historical Fencing

Boxing

Group Fit. Get in a great workout and learn some new exercises with our Group Fit instructors. Check out one of our Group Fitness classes at the SRC. Visit bit.ly/armstronggroupfit.

If you love nature and the great outdoors, register for one of our Adventure Trips. For a full listing of trips, visit cri.gs/trips.

Opportunities from the Office of Career and Professional Development:

Resume Boot Camp (12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Solms Hall Room 104)

Need a resume for an on-campus or part-time job? Seeking an internship soon? Bring your resume for advice on how to put your best foot forward!

Suited for Success Career Closet (Solms Hall Room 104)

The Office of Career and Professional Development now offers year round access to the Career Closet! If you need something to wear for an upcoming interview check out the Suited for Success Career Closet. Whether you’re applying for part-time, full-time, shadowing, internships, or another opportunity, we have something for you!