Fall Student Org Fair

Posted on by George-Anne Inkwell Edition

Thuy-Linh Dang, Staff Writer 

 

Marissa Renee of PEO.

Political Engagement Organization

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Prioritization. Balance academics with something you enjoy. Take joy in what you do.” – Marissa Renee, Sophomore, Political Science

Upcoming Event: Voter Registration Training on Tuesday, Sept. 3 @ 10 a.m. Student Union, Ballroom A

 

 

Secretary Zachary David and President Michael Perry of Armstrong Gamers Guild.

Armstrong Gamers Guild

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Set aside 2 hours a week to figure out what you’re doing with the organization. It’s best not to overextend yourself.” – Michael Perry, President

Upcoming events: Horrorfest, Monday, Oct. 28. There will karaoke, costume contests, “Guitar Hero” and more!

 

 

Alex Taylor and Megan Tye of the Student Accounting Association.

Student Accounting Association

“It’s good when you’re in college to participate in activities on campus so you can learn more about yourself as a person.”- Megan Tye

 

 

Kasey-Lee Neal of College Panhellenic.

College Panhellenic-Armstrong Campus

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Manage time well.”- Kasey-Lee Neal, Organization Officer 

 

 

Published by George-Anne Inkwell Edition

A compelling news source at the GSU - Armstrong Campus since 1935.