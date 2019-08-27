Fall Student Org Fair

Thuy-Linh Dang, Staff Writer
Political Engagement Organization
How do you balance running an organization and being a student?
“Prioritization. Balance academics with something you enjoy. Take joy in what you do.” – Marissa Renee, Sophomore, Political Science
Upcoming Event: Voter Registration Training on Tuesday, Sept. 3 @ 10 a.m. Student Union, Ballroom A
Armstrong Gamers Guild
“Set aside 2 hours a week to figure out what you’re doing with the organization. It’s best not to overextend yourself.” – Michael Perry, President
Upcoming events: Horrorfest, Monday, Oct. 28. There will karaoke, costume contests, “Guitar Hero” and more!
Student Accounting Association
“It’s good when you’re in college to participate in activities on campus so you can learn more about yourself as a person.”- Megan Tye
College Panhellenic-Armstrong Campus
“Manage time well.”- Kasey-Lee Neal, Organization Officer