Fall Student Org Fair

Thuy-Linh Dang, Staff Writer

Political Engagement Organization

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Prioritization. Balance academics with something you enjoy. Take joy in what you do.” – Marissa Renee, Sophomore, Political Science

Upcoming Event: Voter Registration Training on Tuesday, Sept. 3 @ 10 a.m. Student Union, Ballroom A

Armstrong Gamers Guild

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Set aside 2 hours a week to figure out what you’re doing with the organization. It’s best not to overextend yourself.” – Michael Perry, President

Upcoming events: Horrorfest, Monday, Oct. 28. There will karaoke, costume contests, “Guitar Hero” and more!

Student Accounting Association

“It’s good when you’re in college to participate in activities on campus so you can learn more about yourself as a person.”- Megan Tye

College Panhellenic-Armstrong Campus

How do you balance running an organization and being a student?

“Manage time well.”- Kasey-Lee Neal, Organization Officer