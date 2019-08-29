Fall 2019 Savannah Browse

Rachel Hammond, Staff Writer

At Savannah Browse, both new and returning students get the chance to learn about what our campus and city have to offer. On Aug. 28, students had the opportunity to visit with a showcase of GSU departments, local businesses, and volunteer organizations. Among the many tables was that of The Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Kathryn Shelton, volunteer coordinator, and Biz Austin, community outreach coordinator, provided information to any students wishing to know more about their program.

The Humane Society, as many will know, is an organization where homeless animals may be taken in and cared for until they can find a forever home.

Shelton says they are always looking for volunteers. Whether it be walking dogs, cleaning kennels, or helping with events, those interested can apply to volunteer at humanesocietysav.org/volunteer.

Shelton also says they are seeking foster families for animals. A foster is someone who keeps an animal temporarily before they are able to find their permanent home.

This can be an opportunity for students who are interested in animals, but don’t want to commit to a permanent pet just yet, to take in an animal and see they like it.

Besides volunteering, the Humane Society also provides resources for the community. Low-cost spay and neuter services, dog-training classes, and microchipping are just a few of the many programs they provide.

One of the campus departments present was the Continuing Education Division. Few students may be aware that there are resources on-campus to further their personal and professional lives outside of the classroom.

Dr. Diane Badakhsh, the director, says there are many different courses students can take in order to enhance their skills.

If you are interested in some outside-of-class learning, visit academics.georgiasouthern.edu/ce.

Many people are familiar with the “Safe Place” signs that can be seen around the city. But do you actually know what they are?

Julia Williams, Safe Place coordinator, says that the sign is a signal to children who are in need. Any abused/neglected, bullied, or runaway child can enter a Safe Place and text “SAFE” along with their location to 69866 and receive help from a volunteer along with a police officer.

This is just one of many services that the Greenbriar Children’s Center provides. The center also offers an independent living program as well as family preservation.The Greenbriar Children’s Center’s website is greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.

Come check out more local vendors and live music at the Armstrong Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Residential Plaza in front of the Student Union.