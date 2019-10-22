Southern Goes to the Circus

2019 Homecoming Preview

Javanna Rogers, Staff Writer

It’s finally homecoming week at Georgia Southern. The University Programming Board (UPB) and the Office of Student Activities have a list of events occurring through Oct. 21-26 on Georgia Southern campuses.

Paul Bradley, Assistant Director of Student Activities, said “As we are bridging the unity between the campuses, this is the perfect opportunity for both Armstrong and state university alums and Georgia Southern to come together and merge as one with our current students. It builds that “True Blue” pride we always talk about. One of the things I hold dear to my heart is our “Fight Song”. Its something I would love for all of our students to know because I love it. It is a segue into that as we continue to grow together and build homecoming on this campus, as well as build unity between the two campuses.”

Here are some highlighted events that will occur this week:

Starting Monday, Oct. 21, royalty voting opens at 8 a.m. Vote for king, queen, duke and duchess candidates for the Armstrong Campus. To vote, access your MyGeorgiaSouthern online, then click on “Campus Life” then on “MyInvolvement” and you will see a box that talks about “Royalty Voting.” Voting ends Oct. 23 at noon.

Cirque du Southern: Homecoming Kickoff Party starts at 7 p.m on Oct. 21 in the Student Union Ballroom. UBP encourages students to “Dance like there is no tomorrow, and sing like no one is watching at the Homecoming Kickoff Party. Start off Homecoming 2019 with a blast. There will be circus performers, dance competitions and much more. After all, it is the ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth.’ Circus-themed costumes are highly encouraged.”

Bradley said, “There will be free wings and pizza. DJ Insomnia will be there. Circus performers will do pop-up performances throughout the show. Two Dooh-Dah tickets will be given away as a part of a dance competition.”

T-Shirt Swap occurs in the Residential Plaza on Oct. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. “Exchange non-Georgia Southern University collegiate apparel for a brand new, Georgia Southern Homecoming t-shirt! Don’t have a collegiate t-shirt to swap? Simply pay $2 and you can own one! Remember to bring your Eagle ID. Be sure to get there early!”

The Doo-Dah Dance and Step Show will occur at the Statesboro Campus at 7 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 22. It is truly a dance show like no other! Student organizations compete in different categories including step, “doo-dah”, and dance for spirit points and prizes! Tickets are $1 with Eagle ID and $2 without.

“This event is a Georgia Southern tradition that we have done for years. This event is a way for organizations to have fun with the theme via dance, skit, or step. Dooh-Dah in itself, in the name, is that category. There are three categories: skit, step, and dance. Tickets are $1. The tickets are in the form of a Dooh-Dah wristband,” said Bradley.

True Blue Tailgate & Celebrate will be on Oct. 23 at the Residential Plaza at 4 p.m. UPB states “Join us as we wrap up the week on the Armstrong Campus. Enjoy free food and activities for everyone! We’ll have an award ceremony for all of the Homecoming events that occurred during the week. Come and see who will be crowned Duke/Duchess of the Armstrong/Liberty campuses and announce the Homecoming court! Celebrate is a Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus tradition you don’t want to miss!”

To learn more about events occurring on Armstrong and Statesboro campuses you can check the Homecoming posters around campus. You can look under MyInvolvement under CampusLife on your MyGeorgiaSouthern account online.