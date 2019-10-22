You Were Just Slammed… by Poetry

Jive English and Eric Bailey from the Spitfire Poetry Group came to campus to express their poetry at the Writing and Linguistics Department’s celebration for the National Day On Writing on Oct. 21.

The stage was set in between the Chick-fil-A and Learning Commons.

English shared some of his life experiences before he started.

“I wrote some poems that are a little bit more realistic, a little bit more graphic but because I understand vocabulary I was able to play with words and create words that are going to make you feel uncomfortable but it’s designed to do that.”

English went on to talk about the ways in which he constructs these sonnets. His history as an army brat came into frame. He talked about how he spent his formative years in Cleveland.

English talked about his assimilation into the Cleveland culture and observing the bleak tone that came along with the city. English observed the graphic and ugly truths of everyday life in the city of Cleveland.