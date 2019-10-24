“Poppin’ Facts For Breast Cancer”

Javanna Rogers, Staff Writer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Delta Sigma Theta Inc. hosted a “poppin’” event to get students aware of breast cancer. They were tabling in the Student Union Lobby on Oct. 22.

“This event is popping facts for breast cancer. Once you pop the balloon, a fact comes out and the fact goes on the board. We are also accepting donations that will be going to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. You also get a pink ribbon that shows you are aware of the risks of breast cancer,” said Maya Jones, senior rehabilitation science major.

The boards gave facts such as:

Risks for breast cancer increases with age; most are diagnosed.

In the year 2017, approximately 316,000 females and 2,500 males in the United States will develop breast cancer.

Women who have had radiation therapy on their chest or breast before age 30 have a higher risk for breast cancer.

Women who start their periods before age 12 are exposed to hormones longer.

“The foundation provides educational information of all aspects of breast cancer including explanations of breast cancer risk, risk assessments, and screen recommendations of mammography,” said Taja Akins, senior radiography major, of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“There are also more organizations like Susan G. Komen Foundation such as the Center for Disease Control and Preventions, breastcancer.org, The National Cancer Institute, Mammography Saves Lives, and American Cancer Society.”

“It is important to be aware of breast cancer because it has become more common in men. Most men think that they cannot get breast cancer but it is not true due to them having breast tissue just like women. I hope for more students to become more aware of how to check their breasts. I hope they understand the risks they are capable of having and also understand how the lymphatic system plays a part in the breasts. I want them to understand there are other organizations such as the Susan G. Komen foundation that can make you more aware of breast cancer and the risks of having it,” said Akins.

Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. holds a Breast Cancer Awareness event every year.