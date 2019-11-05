Writing & Linguistics Department Meet & Greet

Carson Dover, Staff Contributor

The Writing and Linguistics department offers a unique curriculum for a B.A. in writing, which incorporates the fields of creative writing, linguistics, professional & technical writing and writing studies.

The department held a meet & greet on Oct. 30 in Gamble Hall so students in that major or interested in it could talk to professors and get some free food. The major is designed to help students learn writing and analytical skills that will help them gain the proper experience to achieve their overall educational, creative and professional goals.

To enhance student development, the department also offers internships, workshops and club opportunities that help students gain even more experience in their field of study.

“The internships are a big part of the program. They act as a capstone course for a lot of students and it is an experience they will do in their junior or senior year. The idea is to get students out into the community to help them network with people so they get the chance to see what it’s like to be in different communication jobs,” Dr. Lisa Dusenberry, a professor of Armstrong’s writing and linguistics department said.

All kinds of internships are available through the department. Students have had the chance to work with all types of media outlets such as television, radio, news, and research.

“We have students who have interned at places like Gulfstream doing technical writing, the Telfair Museum doing communication work that interfaces with the public, and we often place interns with Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary doing sustainability type research,” Dusenberry said.

Attending clubs and workshops connects students to like-minded professors and peers. There are creative writing clubs available on each campus and even workshops that go over things like how to create a resume and cover letter. The department also provides a working writer series that has professional writers come to talk about their careers and help students understand what kind of things they should be prepared for.

For anyone interested in becoming a writing and linguistics major, students should check with their advisors and faculty members about which area of study they are interested in and how they can incorporate it into their schedule and studies.