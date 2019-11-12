DACA Rally

Posted on by The George-Anne Inkwell Edition

Students gathered in front of the Student Union in support of American immigration policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on Tuesday, November 12.

According to Wikipedia, DACA allows some individuals with unlawful presence in the United States after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S.

Students shared their stories of struggles and support for the immigration community.

IMG_0140
From left to right: Gabriella Ruvalcaba (Freshman), Francheska Gonzalez (Freshman)
IMG_0130
Student speaker shares story
IMG_0135
Student speaker shares story
IMG_0132
Students show support for student speakers
IMG_0133
Students show support for student speakers

Published by The George-Anne Inkwell Edition

A compelling news source at the GSU - Armstrong Campus since 1935.