DACA Rally

Students gathered in front of the Student Union in support of American immigration policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on Tuesday, November 12.

According to Wikipedia, DACA allows some individuals with unlawful presence in the United States after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S.

Students shared their stories of struggles and support for the immigration community.