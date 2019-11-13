Southern Café Holding Soft Opening This Week

Rebecca Munday Staff Writer

This week the Southern Café is having a soft opening with limited menu items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

On Nov. 12 they closed just after 2 p.m. because they ran out of food. It was suggested to get to the café early to ensure you get food.

“Starting next week, we will not be giving away free food anymore,” Kaleigh Lamont, who works for the Southern Cafe, said.

As for when the café will be fully open, “Full hours, full menu, not until after Christmas break,” Lamont said.