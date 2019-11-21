SAE hosted a Movember Volleyball Tournament to raise funds for the Movember Foundation on Nov. 15 at the Sports Center.

“We raised money for the Movember foundation. During the month of November, our [frat] brothers grew out our mustaches to raise awareness to men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. This year we hosted a volleyball tournament and sold grilled cheese sandwiches out in front of the student union,” said SAE Philanthropy chair Justyn Ferguson.

All photos by Javanna Rogers.