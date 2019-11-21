Javanna Rogers, Staff Writer

SAE hosted a Movember Volleyball Tournament to raise funds for the Movember Foundation on Nov. 15 at the Sports Center.

“We raised money for the Movember foundation. During the month of November, our [frat] brothers grew out our mustaches to raise awareness to men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. This year we hosted a volleyball tournament and sold grilled cheese sandwiches out in front of the student union,” said SAE Philanthropy chair Justyn Ferguson.

All photos by Javanna Rogers.

 

image
Justyn Ferguson, Trey Anderson, Spencer Demink, Tarah Yarred, Nolan Swain, Madison Hill, Kasey Lee, Dominic Chancey, Sam Floyd, Sarah Kistner, Allie Day,and Heather Pitman compete in the Movember Volleyball Tournament.

 

image-2

 

image
Justyn Ferguson

 

image(2)

 

image(1)