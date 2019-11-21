Dr. Corinna Zeltsman, Assistant Professor for the History Department, shared the work from her current book project, “Ink Under the Fingernails: Printing Politics in the 19th -Century Mexico” during the latest Robert I. Strozier Faculty Lecture. The lecture was on Nov. 15 in the Ogeechee Theater.

Her topic was “Rethinking Press Freedom and the Politics of Information: Lessons from 19th-Century Mexico.”

The lecture was organized by Dr. Lisa Dusenberry of the Writing and Linguistics Department.

In her lecture, Zeltsman focused on a revolution that abolished the Mexican