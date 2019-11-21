Kee’Ara Smith, Staff Writer

A new campus transit system called Southern Express is offering the Armstrong campus free and convenient transportation to the Statesboro campus to continue to unite the University Community.

The bus picks up students from the Armstrong campus and makes stops throughout the Statesboro campus. Although the bus does not run on campus holidays or when classes are not in session, it does run on football game days, commencement, regular class days and during final exams.

“I really like the route times; they are really convenient. The bus comes as early as 8:15 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m., giving me enough time to finish my latest classes on the Statesboro campus,” said Rori Brown, a photography major on the Armstrong campus.

The bus begins transit at 7 a.m. on weekdays. The number of buses will be reduced after 4 p.m. but routes will continue up until 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The last shuttle on the Friday bus schedule drops off at 6 p.m.

The bus provides services for Statesboro students, as well those who have classes on the Armstrong campus. Statesboro offers free parking on non-game days at the Russell Athletic Park, Paulson Stadium and Soccer/Track field facility. Although you do not need a parking permit, you are not allowed to park along the fence.

The shuttle comes with many amenities such as Wi-Fi, disability compartments/wheelchair accessibilities and heating/air.

“This is probably one of the best things the university could have done. It helps me stay connected between campuses. Whether it’s for games or my friends, I really enjoy it. It also had Wi-Fi which is great with finishing homework but the thing is, it doesn’t always work,” said Trinity Clark, a Psychology major.

As of this semester, there are three different routes with different pick-up and drop-off times. The Blue Route, Gold Route and Sweetheart shuttle Route. The university plans to add more in the upcoming years.

The full shuttle schedule is: Statesboro — 6:45 a.m. Armstrong — 8:15 a.m. Statesboro — 9:45 a.m. Armstrong — 11:15 a.m. Statesboro — 1:30 p.m. Armstrong — 3:00 p.m. Statesboro — 4:30 p.m. Armstrong — 6:00 p.m.

You can find more information on these routes on the Georgia Southern website under Parking and Transportation services.