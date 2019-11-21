Rachel Hammond, Staff Writer

In celebration of Veteran’s Week, the Student Veterans of America (Armstrong Chapter) (SVA) provided a complimentary lunch for those who served our country.

Nov. 13, student veterans gathered to enjoy a Chick-Fil-A lunch and good company.

According to GSU 2018 Fast Facts, approximately eight percent of all students enrolled at Georgia Southern are military-affiliated.

“I think that people miss the point of it being Armistice Day; the end of World War 1. In England, it’s a much bigger deal. Everyone stops what they’re doing on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. I feel like in America we should do a little more to honor armistice day to celebrate the freedom of the world and not just America,” said Austin Eskew, former Marines motor transport operator, regarding Veteran’s Day.

Eskew said that while each military branch makes fun of the others, they all need each other to succeed. Dustin Scott said that while he doesn’t miss his service, he wouldn’t change a thing.

Marissa Bryant, an Army Veteran likes that both veterans and those in active duty can come together to celebrate the day.

“It’s good to have a day where veterans are recognized for the sacrifices we make for this country… even though most of us probably celebrate year-round, ” she said.

The Military Resource Center (MRC) is located in the Pirate Athletic Center (PAC). Military-affiliated students can find resources and support in the form of financial advisement, counseling, legal aid and more.

The MRC also has a military-affiliated student lounge where students can study and relax on campus.