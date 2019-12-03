Here is a list of goals from President Dr. Kyle Marrero for spring 2020 and beyond for the university:
- Our search for an Associate Vice President for Inclusive Excellence, launched on August 29, 2019, is in progress. This is a senior leadership position that will serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet, report directly to me, and provide organizational alignment throughout the institution to deliver our inclusive excellence plan and initiatives.
- We are working with and supporting the Student Government Association leaders to organize work groups following the open forums to translate student suggestions into an actionable plan.
- The President’s Student Advisory Council (PSAC) on Inclusive Excellence, which held its first meeting September 16, 2019, will be hosting three “Courageous Conversations” panel discussions/town halls over the next several months and will be identifying additional student organization events to develop an overall “Inclusive Excellence” series. This will be supported by marketing and communication to ensure students are aware of these opportunities and events. In addition, we will continue our “Protect Our Nest” series with a goal of continuous dialogue and relationship building with our university, city and county police officers.
- The President’s Diversity Advisory Council, led by Dr. Maxine Bryant, will finalize our Diversity Statement and will serve as a campus diversity crisis advisory team ensuring we communicate effectively and expeditiously.
- The senior leadership teamhas already established Inclusive Excellence goals specific to their divisional objectives that are presented in their performance scorecards.
- We are committed to continue our FYE curriculum.
- Each College is in the process of developing their Inclusive Excellence Planand implementation strategy.
- Faculty leaders are being encouraged to engage in discussions, forums, lectures, and presentationsconversing on difficult dialogues to educate, inform, and allow all perspectives to be heard.
- We continue to be committed to the implementation of the seven recommendations from Dr. Damon Williams Inclusive Excellence report shared with the campus on August 28, 2019.
- I and my leadership team will continue to be accessible, present, and engaged with you – committing to open dialogue with students – I will update the campus in writing on our progress.
Updates on all of these activities and initiatives will be uploaded to the Inclusive Excellence page, georgiasouthern.edu/diversityandinclusion.