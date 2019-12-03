The lives of three homeless teens as they fight to stay in school, graduate, and build a future in Chicago are showcased in the documentary “The Homestretch.”

The Public Health Student Association (PHSA) began its Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with a screening of “Homestretch” on Nov. 20 in the Ogeechee Theater.

The PHSA used this week as a platform to promote the Captain’s Cupboard where students on or off campus are able to receive items they need such as canned goods, food, toiletries and more.

The three teens in the film are shown battling everyday struggles such as not having a high school diploma, mental health issues and lack of U.S. citizenship. Lucky for these three teens, those struggles didn’t follow them into adulthood.

One was still able to get into college although having a GPA lower than a 2.0 and no citizenship.