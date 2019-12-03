There were many times I’ve thought to myself, “graduation will never come.” Now, it’s days away and I still can’t believe it. A graduation in December is strange enough, but the fact that I’ll actually get to walk across the stage is even stranger.

If you had told the wide-eyed freshman who came here in the fall of 2015 she would be running the school newspaper by the time she graduated, she would have shaken her head in disbelief and said, “that’ll never happen.”

I’ve been a theater major through my whole college career so working on the paper definitely wasn’t on the agenda. But I had always enjoyed writing and I had heard we’d get paid $10 a story so I figured why not, it’d be a good way to pass the time.

“Besides, nothing too crazy happens on this campus anyway,” I thought and we all know how that worked out.

I’m so glad I decided to attend a writers meeting in January 2017. Through working at The Inkwell, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful students and faculty members, learn how to operate in a workplace, handle a leadership position and travel to Minneapolis and New York City.