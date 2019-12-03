Finals week is coming just around the corner. You know what else is coming up just around the corner? Christmas. If you are anything like me, Christmas isn’t just a one-day holiday. It is a year-long holiday. I have been excited and ready to celebrate Christmas since Dec. 26 of last year. While I am great at procrastinating, one thing I do not procrastinate is anything and everything Christmas-related.

So, with finals next week, you better bet I am procrastinating on everything finals-related by burying myself under cozy blankets and sipping on a nice mug of chocolatey hot chocolate with extra mini ‘mallows with this list of my must-watch Christmas movies.

Whether you’re a classic Christmas movie fanatic or a cheesy Christmas romantic like me, here is a must-watch list for everyone during this merry, jolly and bright/finals procrastinating season. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Before Taylor Momsen played the teen we loved to hate in “Gossip Girl”, she was the sweet Cindy Lou Who that warmed our hearts and the Grinch’s. This Christmas classic is a must watch every Christmas! “Elf” Everyone knows a Christmas must watch list is not complete without this Will Ferrell movie! This movie is the perfect movie to kick off the Christmas season! “The Year Without a Santa Claus”