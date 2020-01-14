Men of Vision and Excellence’s New Book Club

Kee’Ara Smith, Staff Writer

The organization Men of Vision and Excellence have created a book club in the hope of making an interactive new outlet for men on campus. This book club was created by GSU Graduate Assistant, Dorenzo Thomas.

The first book the organization plans to read is “The Pact” written by Sampson Davis, George Jenkins, Rameck Hunt and Lisa Frazier. “The Pact” follows the lives of three young black males who make a promise to each other in order to fulfill their collective dream of becoming doctors.

MOVE was founded by the University of Georgia to help keep these men in school and increase the graduation rate of black men. “I chose this story to give gentlemen a different look on reading and making it in college: that is the ultimate outcome of our Org,” said Thomas.

An informational meeting will take place on Jan. 22 in the Ogeechee Theatre located upstairs in the Student Union at 6 p.m.

The MOVE book club plans to kick off there first get together on Feb. 3. For more information please visit the MOVE offices on the second floor of the Memorial College Center.