SGA Holds Clothing Closet to Raise Money for Eagles for Eagles

Javanna Rogers, Staff Writer

As a welcome back to students, Armstrong’s Student Government Association (SGA) held a clothing closet to raise money for Eagle for Eagles on Jan. 16 in front of the Student Union.

According to Georgia Southern’s SGA webpage, “Eagles for Eagles is a Student Government Association student fundraising initiative. The purpose is to raise money to give awards to Georgia Southern students in extreme financial hardship.”

IMG_5754 (1)
From left to right: Farren Smith (senior), Spencer DeMink (junior),Beverly Leiteit (junior),Maggie Calandra (sophomore) and Tyler Tyack (senior) helps out with the clothing drive to raise money for “Eagles for Eagles” 

“We take clothing donations from other people, we come back and wash them, we sell them for a dollar and donate it to the “Eagles for Eagles” drive.” Spencer DeMink, junior and Executive Vice President of the SGA for the Armstrong and Liberty campus said.

According to Georgia Southern’s SGA, the initiative works in two steps:

  1.  Members of the Eagles family and community including, but not limited to: student organizations, faculty, staff, individual students and family and friends of Georgia Southern fundraise and donate to Eagles for Eagles.
  2. Students with temporary financial need to apply for a one time maximum award of $1000.

Look out for more future SGA events on the Armstrong campus! 

