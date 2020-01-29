Relaxation is Key

Story and Photos by Rebecca Munday, Staff Writer

The student Recreation & Wellness Center helped students lose the stress with Worried Free Wednesday at the Compass Point Clubhouse on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Students were able to relax with different activity stations such as coloring, DIY stress balls, and therapy dogs. “I just wanted to play with the dogs,” said Sasha Messer a Spanish Major.

“The dogs,” said Victoria Vanbeverhoult.

“I came because I thought there was going to be food and I knew there was going to be dogs,” said Kaz Mcgonigal a Biology Major. A pair Physical Therapy Majors, Hunter Scholle and Richard Spector, stopped by for a “doggie detour” and ended up petting Brooks. Brooks was the largest of the three dogs at Worry-Free Wednesday. Nine-year-old Brooks has been a therapy dog since he was one-and-a-half years old. “I do it for the enjoyment,” said Charles’ Henderson, Brook’s owner.

“I’m a psychology student and I think it’s important to take time out of your day to focus on your mental health,” said Ashley Shaffer a Psychology Major.

The event is usually held on the Lane Library lawn, but according to Bobbie Welch a Health Sciences Major, “I think right now it’s just too cold to go out on the lawn.”

Dogs and different activities filled the indoor space and ended up bringing a good time to some hard working students.

