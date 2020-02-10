NSSLHA Hosts a V-Day Bake Sale

by Rebecca Munday, Staff Write

The National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association (NSSLHA) is the only national student organization for students that are studying communication sciences and disorders (CSDS), that are recognized by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Locally, their mission is “to provide students with the opportunity to network with other students and professionals within the community.”

Today, the NSSLHA hosted a Bake Sale for Valentine’s Day in the Student Union. They sold individual bake goods for a dollar each or an entire plate of baked goods for three dollars. The selection of baked goods included: chocolate covered strawberries, cupcakes, cookies, chocolate truffles, chocolate covered pretzels, and more.

“We’re raising money for the Savannah Speech and Hearing Center. We’re giving them an audiometer, actually, on Thursday,” said Macall Brown, a senior in the CSDS program and the president of the local chapter of NSSLHA.