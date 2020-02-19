Collegiate 100 Hosts 10th Annual Winter Ball

By: Javanna Rogers, Staff Writer

The Collegiate 100 hosted their 10th Annual Winter Ball on Feb. 15 in the Armstrong Center Ballroom. Many came together as a community to celebrate students and faculty who have made a difference on campus. This year’s theme was City of Gold.

According to Demetrius Hurst, President of Collegiate 100 on the Armstrong campus, the “purpose serves to help raise funds for the scholarships that will be given at our Annual Pageant in April.”

Justin Cosby, Vice President of Collegiate 100 on the Armstrong Campus, said that the organization is a “nationally recognized organization under the 100 Black Men of America. In the fall of 2009, the Collegiate 100 of Armstrong was chartered. They have a strong focus on mentoring and service in the Savannah community.”

The Ball had performances by Armstrong’s own Anointed Voices Gospel Choir and had DJ URK to keep the afterparty going.

The Reception ended with Chapter Advisor, Fernando Foster, quoting Fredrick Douglas stating, “Those who profess to favor freedom and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. The struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, or it may be both. But it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”