A Simple Change of Location

by Jason Chapman, Co-Editor in Chief

The Inkwell staff will be operating remotely from now until the end of the semester. In the coming days and weeks we will try to bring you valuable and trustworthy information on COVID-19 in the Savannah area and other local news stories.

If anyone has any ideas for stories, or would like to contribute to the Inkwell Online Edition please email us at chief.inkwell@gmail.com

To all the students out there be sure to stick with school! If anyone needs any help with anything please let us know. Make sure to stay safe and scrub those mittens.