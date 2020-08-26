New Library Hours

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

The Learning Commons and Lane Library reduced their hours of operation for the Fall semester due to COVID-19. Most resources are still available online 24/7. Additionally, the facilities will be deep cleaned every morning and evening to ensure student safety.

Lane Library will be open to students only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, on Sunday, they are open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Learning Commons will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, they are open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Online chat hours are available Sunday through Friday. Monday through Thursday, someone is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday, they are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, they are available from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If a student needs help with their paper and they would like to speak to a reference librarian, they will have to make an appointment on the library website: library.georgiasouthern.edu. Once a student is on the website, they should scroll down until they see “research by appointment,” which can also be found at this link.

After a student gets to that page, they should select a staff member or choose “no preference.” Then, they should select a day and time convenient for them, according to the times given for when staff members are available. Finally, the student who made the appointment will get an email confirming the appointment. The librarian may also contact the student via email prior to the appointment.

If you need any additional information or assistance using their online resources, call Lane Library at 912-344-3027.