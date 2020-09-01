WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers yesterday, Monday, Aug. 31. The university has seen a significant spike in cases from the previous week.

Armstrong doubled its number of cases from three to six. Most of the new reported cases are on the Statesboro campus, which has seen a dramatic uptick in cases over the last week.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.

Last week’s COVID-19 numbers released on Monday, Aug. 24.