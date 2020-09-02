The George-Anne Inkwell has a New Email Address

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Have an important event or story that needs to be covered? Want to find out how you can work with the George-Anne Inkwell? Contact the editors at our new email address gainkwell@georgiasouthern.edu

