Collegiate 100 Reminds Students of the Importance of Voting

By Rebecca Munday, Managing Editor

Collegiate 100 hosted a table event called “When We All Vote” on Tuesday, Sep 1, in front of the Galley in the Student Union. During the event, members of Collegiate 100 reminded students of the importance of voting. The Collegiate 100 members helped students through steps of the voting process and informed students about important upcoming dates, such as the voter registration deadline on Oct. 5.

At their last event, the “Yea, We Voting Welcome Back Cookout,” they introduced students to the importance of voting and helped students with registering to vote for the upcoming presidential election.

Collegiate 100, which is a segment of the 100 Black Men of America, plans to host more events throughout the semester to further their mission.

“Collegiate 100 is an auxiliary organization of the 100 Black Men of America. We serve the mission of using our talents to provide mentorship, education, and leadership to the Afican American community in the Savannah/Chatham County area,” Justin Cosby, president of Collegiate 100, said.

Students are invited to join Collegiate 100’s next virtual event, College “The 100” Way, via Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight. For more information about their upcoming Zoom meeting, please visit their website.