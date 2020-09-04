Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Come to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring Garlic Herb Lamb Chops and Crab Stuffed Salmon with garlic butter mashed potatoes and prosciutto wrapped asparagus for sides.

For anyone on a vegan diet, they can have a vegan-friendly lunch featuring vegan “scallops,” which are seared trumpet mushrooms, with sautéed spinach and garlic mashed cauliflower.

The lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Otherwise, it costs $8.75 with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks or Dining Dollars and $11, plus tax, with cash or credit.

Have a yummy Friday!