WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 7. The university has seen a significant drop in self-reported positive cases, though the total number of confirmed cases has stayed relatively the same.



This week the university had three less confirmed positive cases than last week. Self-reported unconfirmed cases were down over 140 from last week.

As of Sunday, Sept. 6, Armstrong only has eleven confirmed positive cases. The rest of the cases remain on the Statesboro campus and most of those are within the student population.



For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.

Last week’s released numbers