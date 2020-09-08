WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 7. The university has seen a significant drop in self-reported positive cases, though the total number of confirmed cases has stayed relatively the same.


This week the university had three less confirmed positive cases than last week. Self-reported unconfirmed cases were down over 140 from last week.
As of Sunday, Sept. 6, Armstrong only has eleven confirmed positive cases. The rest of the cases remain on the Statesboro campus and most of those are within the student population.


For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.

Last week’s released numbers
This week’s released numbers

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: