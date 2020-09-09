Panhellenic Recruitment Week

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Recruitment for Panhellenic Chapters of Greek life on the Armstrong campus starts today with orientation starting tonight.

Lily Donohue, a sophomore in the psychology program, tabled outside the Galley today waiting for new recruits to pick up their t-shirts, which would have been worn on orientation night if it had been in-person this year.

However, orientation will be virtual this year. Recruits will watch a video about their prospective sororities volunteer efforts, events, and other general information by Thursday, Sept. 10. Then, on Sept. 11 and 12, Friday and Saturday, recruits will go into Zoom breakout rooms with active members of their sorority.

These breakout sessions will serve as a two-way interview. The new recruits can ask questions of active members about their experiences with the sorority while the active members ask a few questions of their own.

“They are trying to figure out what kind of values each girl can bring to the sorority,” Kasey-Lee, a senior neuroscience and cell and molecular biology major, said.

For students who are looking for reasons to join the Panhellenic Chapters of Greek life Donohue explained three reasons why she joined her sorority last year.

“It’s a good experience to meet new people. You get to join a group of people with similar values to you. It’s a great opportunity to get out and volunteer,” Donohue said.

In fact, each sorority works with its own non-profit. Sigma Sigma Sigma works with March of Dimes. Phi Mu works with Children’s Miracle Network. Alpha Sigma Tau works with Women’s Wellness Initiative.

For more information or questions, you can contact Neal, the Panhellenic president at kn03899@georgiasouthern.edu.