By Rebecca Munday, Editor

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, GSU Armstrong Catholic Eagles held a mass in the Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 10, at noon to pray for suicide prevention, as well as for the individuals who had lost their lives to suicide. The mass was led by Father Patrick May-Chaplin.

Campus Minister, Kristina Flores, receiving communion from Father Patrick May-Chaplin.

Eagles kneeling in prayer for Suicide Prevention Day.