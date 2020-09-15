WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 14. GSU has seen a significant drop in confirmed and self-reported cases.

Most of the cases reported remain in the student population on the Statesboro campus. This week, the university reported more than 100 fewer confirmed cases than it did last week. Self-reported cases decreased by more than 150.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.

