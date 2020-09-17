STEM Career Fair Pre-Registration Happening Now

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Register now for the virtual STEM Career Fair on Sept. 30. The career fair will feature 60 businesses and companies scouting for new employees. Students who are interested can register for the event through their Handshake account in their MyGeorgiaSouthern Portal.

Once a student is in their Handshake account, they will need to click on events, then select the STEM Career Fair. Once the student clicks “Register” it will redirect them to the host of the fair, CareerEco site, so they can be part of the fair.

Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged, in order to allow students to upload their resume ahead of time and possibly schedule chats with employers in advance. To prepare for the event, please study the CareerEco Candidate PDF Tutorial or Candidate Video Tutorial to be aware of how the career fair will work before it begins. For any questions about registering or participating in the career fair, contact ocpdsav@georgiasouthern.edu.