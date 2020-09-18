Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Head on over to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring Crab Cakes with Sriracha Hollandaise sauce and bacon-wrapped Filet Mignon with Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes and buttery Sauteed Broccolini.

The Galley also offers vegan friendly foods for anyone on a vegan diet. With the vegan-friendly lunch featuring stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Brown Rice & Mushroom Pilaf. 

This lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Otherwise, it costs $8.75 with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks or Dining Dollars. The Galley is not current accepting cash but those who chose to pay with a credit card will be charged $11, plus tax.

Have a yummy Friday!

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: