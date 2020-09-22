WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 14. GSU has seen a slight drop in confirmed cases but a more significant drop in self-reported cases. 

The week of Sept. 14-20 is the first week since the semester started that there was a day where no reported cases occurred on any campus. Sept. 19 marked the first day since classes began that no cases were reported. 

This week, the university reported six fewer confirmed cases and 35 fewer self-reported cases. 

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.

Graph of COVID-19 cases since the start of the semester

