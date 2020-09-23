Time to Get Vaccinated

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Now is the time to get a flu shot. The CDC recommends everyone over the age of six months receive their seasonal flu shot by the end of each October. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce one’s risk of getting the flu as well as being hospitalized or dying from the flu.

“The flu vaccine is available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday at the Statesboro campus Health Services Pharmacy and the Armstrong Campus Health Center for students, faculty and staff. Additionally, the flu vaccine is also available in most other pharmacies throughout the region,” Jennifer Wise, the Director of Communications, said. The Health Center on the Armstrong Campus will charge $25 for a flu shot.

For more information about the vaccine, visit the CDC’s “Key Facts about Seasonal Flu Vaccine.”