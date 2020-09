Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Head on over to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring prime rib with horseradish sauce and grilled Lobster tails with lemon, garlic and herb butter with Lyonnaise potatoes and lemon butter broccolini for sides.

The Galley also offers vegan friendly foods for anyone on a vegan diet. The vegan-friendly lunch features pan roasted portobello steaks, herb roasted fingerling potatoes and garlic sautéed green beans.

This lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday Sept. 26. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Those who pay with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks, or Dining Dollars will be charged $8.75. The Galley is not current accepting cash but those who chose to pay with a credit or debit card will be charged $11, plus tax.

Have a yummy Friday!