WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 28. GSU continued to see both confirmed and self-reported case numbers drop over the last week.

The week of Sept. 21-27 was the first week of the semester that the university confirmed cases were in the single digits. The university only confirmed three cases all week. The university only documented 16 self-reported cases, down 25 from last week.

To add to the good news, Sept. 27 marked the second day this semester that no cases were reported on either campus.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.