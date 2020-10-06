WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Sept. 28. GSU continues to see a drop in cases for the sixth week in a row.

This week was the first week the university saw two days on which no cases were reported on Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

In the week between Sept. 28-Oct. 4, the university only confirmed one case. Self-reported cases dropped by five.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.