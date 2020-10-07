Ways to Cast a Vote in 2020

Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

Election Day is Nov. 3. There is some important information that registered voters need to know in order to vote.

In Georgia, the deadline for registration online, in person and by mail was Oct. 5. Keep in mind that both Georgia and South Carolina do not offer registration on Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct.30. The deadline to return the absentee ballot by mail or in person is Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

The early voting starts Monday, Oct.12 and ends Friday, Oct. 30. Dates and hours depend on where one lives.

To vote by mail, voters have to request and complete the mail ballot application. Then they need to turn it in at their local election office. It is important to keep in mind that a photo ID will be required in order to vote.

For more information, go to the website How to vote in Georgia.

In South Carolina, the deadline for registration online was by Oct.4, by mail was on Oct.5 and in person was by Oct. 2.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by Oct. 24. To return it either by mail or in person, the deadline is by Nov. 3 at 7 pm.

The early voting in South Carolina starts on Oct. 5 and ends on Nov. 2. Dates and hours will depend on your location.

The procedures for voting by mail in South Carolina are similar to procedures in Georgia. For more information, go to the website How to vote in South Carolina.