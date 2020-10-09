Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday. Editor

Head on over to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring seared scallops with citrus ginger sauce and beef short ribs with red wine sauce with garlic sauteed kale and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes for sides.

The Galley also offers vegan options for anyone on a vegan diet. The vegan-friendly lunch includes chipotle lime cauliflower steaks, rice pilaf and rainbow roasted vegetables. 

This lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 9. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Those who pay with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks, or Dining Dollars will be charged $8.75. 

The Galley is not currently accepting cash but those who choose to pay with a credit or debit card will be charged $11, plus tax.

Have a yummy Friday!

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: