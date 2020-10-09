Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday. Editor

Head on over to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring seared scallops with citrus ginger sauce and beef short ribs with red wine sauce with garlic sauteed kale and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes for sides.

The Galley also offers vegan options for anyone on a vegan diet. The vegan-friendly lunch includes chipotle lime cauliflower steaks, rice pilaf and rainbow roasted vegetables.

This lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 9. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Those who pay with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks, or Dining Dollars will be charged $8.75.

The Galley is not currently accepting cash but those who choose to pay with a credit or debit card will be charged $11, plus tax.

Have a yummy Friday!