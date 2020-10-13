By Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

Friday, Oct. 15, the Neon Lights Silent Headphone Prom will be held at the Student Union Ballroom on Armstrong campus from 7-10pm.

The prom will be divided into 3 waves. First wave starts from 7-7:40 pm. Second wave starts from 8-8:40pm. Last wave starts from 9-9:40pm.

Wear your brightest and most colorful clothes and come to the prom to “dance the night away” with the music. Although prom attire is optional, it is encouraged to wear bright colored clothes and have some fun.

Be sure to download the LiveSafe app and complete the Participate Form to make for check in faster at the event. Masks are required for public safety.

Contact upba@georgiasouthern.edu for more information and questions.