WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Oct 12. For the first time all semester, GSU saw a slight rise in cases.

The university confirmed five more cases between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11 than it did the week before. The self-reported cases dropped by three. The total COVID-19 cases came out to 14 compared to 12 the week before.

All reported cases were in the student population and most continue to be on the Statesboro campus.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.