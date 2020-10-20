WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University (GSU) released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Oct. 19. GSU saw another slight rise in cases this week.

The university’s case count for the week of Oct. 12 was 19, five more than the previous week. The university confirmed two more cases than it did the week before. Self-reported cases rose by three.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.