In-Person Classes Resume After Thanksgiving

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

In-person classes will resume after students come back from Thanksgiving break, according to the university’s academic calendar.

“There are currently no plans to alter these calendars.” Dr. Carl Rieber, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, said.

“Any decision to move to one of our contingency plans would be made in consultation with the USG, and informed and guided by our own public health experts, GDPH, and the CDC,” Jennifer Wise, the Director of Communications, said.

Every week, university leaders, including the university’s health services director and the dean of the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, meet two or three times to evaluate “business continuity measures” so the university is able to follow public health guidelines and achieve their core mission of student success, according to Wise.

Additionally, the university regularly communicates with local government officials and community leaders, Georgia Department of Public Health leaders in each district, and regional health administrators.

Residence halls will remain open over Thanksgiving break for students who do not wish to go home. Then, the students will come back for the last week of classes and final exams.

On Dec. 11, the Saturday after finals, residence halls will close at 12 p.m. unless the student is participating in graduation.