Let’s Glow to Prom: The Neon Lights Silent Headphone Prom

By Kee’ara Smith, Editor

The University Programming Board (UPB) hosted a silent headphone neon-themed prom Thursday Oct. 15 in the Student Union Ballroom.

Upon entering, students were asked to wear a mask and fill out an online form on the LifeSafe smartphone application that asked if the student had been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 as well as signing up for the event.

To follow the COVID-19 guidelines, UPB placed tape on the floor where students should stand. UPB also hosted the prom in three waves, which offered every student a chance to come and enjoy good music in a safe manner.

The event lasted from 7-10 p.m. The three waves were broken down by increments of 40 minutes. The first wave was from 7-7:40 p.m. The second wave was from 8-8:40 p.m. The third wave was from 9-9:40 p.m.

The waves never got to full capacity so students were allowed to stay longer as long as numbers followed guidelines.

“It feels good to come to a real event,” said student Jade Reynolds. Students were able to dance amongst one another and change the music to their preferences. The disk jockey (DJ) played three different genres of music: throwback hip-hop, R&B/pop, and rap.

Students had the opportunity to take selfies at a photo booth, which consisted of a cut-out piece and decorative backdrop.

UPB encouraged students to come dressed up for prom. Many students added their own twist by dressing up as Halloween characters. Some students wore their most fashionable outfits, and others wore dresses and suits.

Most events UPB has hosted this semester have been outside. This event had a great turn out with more than 40 students attending ranging from freshman to graduate students.

“I wanted to make this event happen but I wasn’t sure how with the COVID guidelines. With careful planning and research I was glad to have made this happen. Even happier with the turnout,” event organizer Kaley Neal said.

Students were able to use a pair of glow in the dark headphones to listen to the music. The Board also handed out sunglasses with neon colors, flashing light sticks, and certificates for best dancers.

“This was my sister and I’s [sic] first event. I’m really happy we came and will definitely try to come to more events like this to unwind,” said sophomore Taneicia Hardaway.

UPB had members join in on the fun as well as they started group dances that coordinated with the six feet social distancing rules. Dances such as the Cupid Shuffle, the Wobble, and more.

“It is so great that the class of 2024 has the chance to have a real prom since a lot of them were cancelled due to graduation,” said junior Javanna Rogers.

UPB is constantly hosting events and using students’ fees at work. For accommodations, questions, or how to join this organization please reach out to UPB@georgiasouthern.edu.