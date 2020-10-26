SGA Elections Start Today

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

All students are urged to vote in this year’s SGA election using the electronic ballot that was sent to each student’s university email on Oct. 26. Students will have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to vote.

All candidates for executive officer positions, except Director of Auxiliary Services, are running unopposed.

There are two candidates for Director of Auxiliary Services, Amare McJolly, a sophomore in music education, and Elizabeth Ossi, a senior in political science. Students can read more of their bios and the issues important to them at the SGA’s Candidates for Director page.

Once students have voted for all the officer positions, they must choose a senator from each campus to represent each college.

Many colleges, such as the College of Arts and Humanities do not have a representative from the Armstrong campus running in this election. In most of the other colleges, except for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Armstrong candidate is running unopposed.

No one from either campus applied to represent the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health. Both candidates from the College of Science and Mathematics ran unopposed.

Students will also elect senators to represent the Liberty campus, first-year students, and the university at large. For more information about each senator, visit the SGA’s Candidates for Senator page.

Because no candidates filed for many of the senator positions and one of the executive officer positions, Director of Alumni Relations, the SGA plans to fill those positions after the election.