By Rebecca Munday, Editor

The screening of Halloween cult-classic film, “Hocus Pocus”, scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., has moved from the Science Center parking lot to Ogeechee Theater. The move was prompted due to concerns about bad weather not only in Savannah, but in Atlanta, where the company providing the movie screen is located.

The movie will now be screened inside Ogeechee Theatre at 7 P.M. Don’t forget your Eagle ID, and happy viewing!