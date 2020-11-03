WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University (GSU) released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Nov. 2. GSU saw another slight rise in cases this week.

The university’s case count for the week between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 was 18, four more than the previous week. The university confirmed three cases. Self-reported cases totaled 15.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.