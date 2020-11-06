Student Organizations Get Creative in Competition

By Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

On Wednesday Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Residential Plaza, students of the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University (GSU) held an artistic event aptly named the “Sidewalk Chalking Competition.”

The competition was an opportunity for students from different organizations to show their creativity by chalking up a design for the upcoming Homecoming week, around the theme of the “Soaring 20s”. Students sat along the grass and drew their various takes on the “Soaring 20s” in sidewalk chalk in front of the Student Union.

Participants included the Student Alumni Association (SAA), Hispanic Outreach Leadership Achievement (HOLA), and the Baptist College Ministries (BCM) organizations.

Theme designation of the Student Alumni Association (SAA) for the Homecoming of 2020.

Homecoming theme design by the Hispanic Outreach Leadership Achievement (HOLA) organization.

Designation for the Homecoming theme from the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM)

